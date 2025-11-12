IndiGo's Bomb Threat Scare: Airports on High Alert

IndiGo received alarming news on Wednesday with a bomb threat targeting five major airports: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Thiruvananthapuram. Sources revealed that authorities investigated the situation and concluded that the threat was 'non-specific.'

Upon receiving the threat message, IndiGo took immediate action. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was called to a meeting at Delhi airport, where it was decided that the threat did not appear credible. Despite this, airport security was increased across the board.

Security protocols included comprehensive aircraft searches, careful monitoring of non-scheduled flight operations, and thorough baggage checks. This move comes in the wake of a tragic blast in New Delhi, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has issued an advisory urging heightened security at all aviation facilities.

