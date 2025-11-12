Left Menu

IndiGo's Bomb Threat Scare: Airports on High Alert

IndiGo received a bomb threat message targeting five major Indian airports, including Delhi and Mumbai. Authorities deemed the threat 'non-specific' and implemented enhanced security measures. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security advised increased vigilance following a recent bombing in New Delhi. No official comment was made by IndiGo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo received alarming news on Wednesday with a bomb threat targeting five major airports: Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Thiruvananthapuram. Sources revealed that authorities investigated the situation and concluded that the threat was 'non-specific.'

Upon receiving the threat message, IndiGo took immediate action. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was called to a meeting at Delhi airport, where it was decided that the threat did not appear credible. Despite this, airport security was increased across the board.

Security protocols included comprehensive aircraft searches, careful monitoring of non-scheduled flight operations, and thorough baggage checks. This move comes in the wake of a tragic blast in New Delhi, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has issued an advisory urging heightened security at all aviation facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

