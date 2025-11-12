Tragic Military Loss as Turkish C-130 Crashes in Georgia
A Turkish C-130 military transport plane crashed in Georgia, killing 20 soldiers. The incident is Turkey's deadliest since 2020. Investigations are underway, with the black box recovered. The crash highlights the aging Turkish C-130 fleet's need for renewal. Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer, is assisting in the probe.
Turkey announced on Wednesday that 20 soldiers lost their lives when a military transport plane crashed in Georgia. The tragic incident marks the deadliest for the NATO member since 2020, with all but one body recovered.
The C-130 Hercules, departing from Azerbaijan en route to Turkey, crashed amid grassy terrain in Georgia. Investigations by Turkish and Georgian authorities have commenced at the crash site. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the recovery of the black box and 19 martyrs' remains, with search efforts for the last continuing.
Reports indicate the plane, a widely utilized C-130 Hercules, broke apart mid-air. Experts suggest that dwindling fuel and structural failure may have led to the accident. Lockheed Martin, the aircraft's manufacturer, is assisting in the investigation. Turkey's fleet, with aging C-130 models, underscores a need for modernization.
