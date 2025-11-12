Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

In response to a recent tragedy aboard a train, where an Army jawan was fatally attacked, the Railway Board has mandated thorough police verification of all on-board attendants and staff.

The incident, occurring on November 4 on the Jammu Tawi-Sabarmati Express, has prompted swift action within the North Western Railway zone.

Railway zones have been instructed to urgently update and verify personnel data on the CMM portal, ensuring compliance with security protocols for contractual staff.

