Railway Board Mandates Comprehensive Staff Verification After Incident

Following a tragic incident on the Jammu Tawi-Sabarmati Express, the Railway Board has ordered comprehensive police verification for all on-board staff. This measure aims to improve security and service delivery standards. Zonal railways are urged to expedite the verification process and ensure data is updated on the CMM portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a recent tragedy aboard a train, where an Army jawan was fatally attacked, the Railway Board has mandated thorough police verification of all on-board attendants and staff.

The incident, occurring on November 4 on the Jammu Tawi-Sabarmati Express, has prompted swift action within the North Western Railway zone.

Railway zones have been instructed to urgently update and verify personnel data on the CMM portal, ensuring compliance with security protocols for contractual staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

