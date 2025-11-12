Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for the 30th CII Partnership Summit-2025 in Visakhapatnam, set for November 14-15. The event aims to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore, with focus areas including green energy, IT, and tourism. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with prominent leaders, will spearhead discussions and sign multiple agreements.
Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a hub of economic activity with the impending 30th CII Partnership Summit-2025, scheduled for November 14-15. Organized in collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the event aspires to draw investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore.
Inaugurated by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, the summit will spotlight green energy, IT, electronics, and other industries as it seeks to bolster Visakhapatnam's standing as a global trade gateway. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to promoting 'Invest in Andhra Pradesh,' with the theme 'Partners in Progress-India's Road Map to Viksit Bharat 2047' underscoring future aspirations.
Key discussions will involve international delegates and focus on sustainable growth, technology, and trade. The summit is expected to spawn significant agreements, establish new projects, and facilitate direct flights between Vijayawada and Singapore. A press conference will conclude the event, encapsulating its achievements.
