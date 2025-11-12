Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025

Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for the 30th CII Partnership Summit-2025 in Visakhapatnam, set for November 14-15. The event aims to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore, with focus areas including green energy, IT, and tourism. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with prominent leaders, will spearhead discussions and sign multiple agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:43 IST
Andhra Pradesh to Host Landmark 30th CII Partnership Summit 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a hub of economic activity with the impending 30th CII Partnership Summit-2025, scheduled for November 14-15. Organized in collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the event aspires to draw investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore.

Inaugurated by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, the summit will spotlight green energy, IT, electronics, and other industries as it seeks to bolster Visakhapatnam's standing as a global trade gateway. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to promoting 'Invest in Andhra Pradesh,' with the theme 'Partners in Progress-India's Road Map to Viksit Bharat 2047' underscoring future aspirations.

Key discussions will involve international delegates and focus on sustainable growth, technology, and trade. The summit is expected to spawn significant agreements, establish new projects, and facilitate direct flights between Vijayawada and Singapore. A press conference will conclude the event, encapsulating its achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Heist: Stars Targeted by Village of Online Fraudsters

Cyber Heist: Stars Targeted by Village of Online Fraudsters

 India
2
Nigeria's Road to World Cup: Resolving the Bonus Dispute

Nigeria's Road to World Cup: Resolving the Bonus Dispute

 Global
3
People's Roar Against Medical College Privatization Echoes Across Andhra Pradesh

People's Roar Against Medical College Privatization Echoes Across Andhra Pra...

 India
4
LATAM Airlines Pilot Strike Grounds 173 Flights, Disrupts 20,000 Travelers

LATAM Airlines Pilot Strike Grounds 173 Flights, Disrupts 20,000 Travelers

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025