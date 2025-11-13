Panic in Mahipalpur: Loud Sound Turns Out to Be Bus Tyre Burst

A significant scare swept through southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area when a loud noise, initially feared to be a blast, startled locals on Thursday morning.

At 9.19 am, the Delhi Fire Services received a call about the alarming sound near the Radisson, prompting the dispatch of three fire tenders to the scene.

Upon investigation, authorities found that a DTC bus's rear tyre had burst while heading to Dhaula Kuan, causing the disturbance. Police confirmed the situation was under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)