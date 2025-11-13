Panic in Mahipalpur: Loud Sound Turns Out to Be Bus Tyre Burst
A loud sound caused panic in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning. Following a call reporting a blast-like noise near Radisson, fire services and police investigated. They discovered the noise was a DTC bus tyre burst, and the situation was confirmed to be normal.
A significant scare swept through southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area when a loud noise, initially feared to be a blast, startled locals on Thursday morning.
At 9.19 am, the Delhi Fire Services received a call about the alarming sound near the Radisson, prompting the dispatch of three fire tenders to the scene.
Upon investigation, authorities found that a DTC bus's rear tyre had burst while heading to Dhaula Kuan, causing the disturbance. Police confirmed the situation was under control.
