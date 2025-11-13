Left Menu

Panic in Mahipalpur: Loud Sound Turns Out to Be Bus Tyre Burst

A loud sound caused panic in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Thursday morning. Following a call reporting a blast-like noise near Radisson, fire services and police investigated. They discovered the noise was a DTC bus tyre burst, and the situation was confirmed to be normal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 10:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant scare swept through southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area when a loud noise, initially feared to be a blast, startled locals on Thursday morning.

At 9.19 am, the Delhi Fire Services received a call about the alarming sound near the Radisson, prompting the dispatch of three fire tenders to the scene.

Upon investigation, authorities found that a DTC bus's rear tyre had burst while heading to Dhaula Kuan, causing the disturbance. Police confirmed the situation was under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

