Apple Unveils Digital ID: A New Era in Digital Identification

Apple has taken a significant step forward in digital identification with the introduction of Digital ID, a feature that enables users to create and present a digital ID in their Apple Wallet using information from their U.S. passport. This service, which is currently in its beta phase, will first be used at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints across over 250 airports in the United States, enhancing the travel experience for domestic flights.

According to Apple's press release, Digital ID offers a simple and secure method for users to carry their identification on their iPhone or Apple Watch. This is particularly beneficial for those without a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or state ID. However, Apple has made it clear that this feature does not replace a physical passport and cannot be used for international travel or at border crossings.

Commenting on the launch, Jennifer Bailey, Apple's Vice President of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, expressed enthusiasm about expanding the ways users can store and present their identity securely. Bailey highlighted that since 2022, users have enjoyed the convenience of adding driver's licenses or state IDs to their devices, and Digital ID now extends this option to a broader audience. The process involves scanning the passport's photo page, authenticating the chip, and completing a facial verification through selfies and specific movements.

The presentation of Digital ID is equally straightforward, involving a double-click on the device, selecting the ID, and holding it near a reader. The system ensures security through built-in features, data encryption, and user-approved biometric authentication, keeping the information private and stored only on the user's device.

In future expansions, Apple plans to allow Digital ID use at businesses and organizations for identity or age verification both in person and online. Currently, users in 12 U.S. states and Puerto Rico can add driver's licenses or state IDs to their Apple Wallets, with recent growth in states like Montana, North Dakota, and West Virginia. Notably, international support is starting in Japan with the My Number Card on iPhone.

