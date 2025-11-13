Left Menu

Luxury Fashion Revamp: Betting Big on U.S. Expansion and Creative Risings

Luxury fashion brands such as LVMH and Gucci are under pressure to convert their third-quarter recovery into strong holiday sales amidst ongoing global economic challenges. The U.S. market emerges as a key focus, while new creative designs aim to reignite consumer interest despite mixed market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:33 IST
As luxury stocks witness a remarkable surge, fashion giants like LVMH and Gucci owner Kering face mounting pressure. These brands are striving to sustain their third-quarter recovery into the crucial holiday season, a period accounting for a significant portion of annual sales.

Recent data suggests a mixed global economic landscape, with Chinese sales showing signs of improvement and creative director changes boosting sentiment; however, concerns over the U.S. market amidst fluctuating stock conditions persist. High-stakes strategies involve extending retail footprints in the U.S. and introducing new collections.

American expansion is pivotal, largely driven by the buying power of U.S. clientele despite recent setbacks like a drop in luxury card spending. Luxury houses are also leveraging design innovation to attract a broader audience, spearheaded by Gucci's new direction and Louis Vuitton's high-profile product launches.

