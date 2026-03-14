Auto Trade Groups Resist Chinese Car Entry into U.S. Market

Major U.S. auto trade groups have urged the government to block Chinese carmakers from entering the domestic market, according to a letter accessed by Reuters. This plea could complicate President Donald Trump's upcoming summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The trade groups highlighted concerns about China's ambitions to dominate global automotive manufacturing, which they believe threatens America's competitiveness and security. These concerns coincide with Trump's anticipated visit to China, amidst efforts to preserve stable relations between the two economic giants.

The letter further criticized Canada's decision to allow some Chinese vehicles into their market, reinforcing the U.S. stance on restricting Chinese automakers. Despite Trump's openness to Chinese manufacturing in the U.S., the letter emphasized consistent opposition from key organizations representing major automakers and dealers.

(With inputs from agencies.)