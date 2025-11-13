Anlon Healthcare Unveils Strong Q2 & H1 FY26 Financials, Eyes Global Expansion

In a significant financial revelation, Anlon Healthcare Limited, a leading name in the manufacture of pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced its Q2 and H1 FY26 unaudited financial results, showcasing substantial growth.

According to Mr. Punitkumar Rasadia, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, revenue surged by over 115% in Q2 FY26 compared to the previous year, along with a 259% increase in profit. The H1 FY26 figures reflect a 38% revenue increase and a 103% profit rise, attributed to their R&D-led innovations and strategic operations.

Anlon is set to make strategic advancements with the upcoming launch of two anti-malarial APIs, Artemether and Lumefantrine. Backed by a diversified portfolio and robust manufacturing capabilities, including facilities in Rajkot and presence in 15+ countries, Anlon aims for sustained growth and global market expansion.

