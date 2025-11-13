Left Menu

Anlon Healthcare Unveils Strong Q2 & H1 FY26 Financials, Eyes Global Expansion

Anlon Healthcare Limited, major player in pharmaceutical intermediates and APIs, reports a significant revenue growth of 115% in Q2 FY26. With a robust R&D framework and strategic expansion plans in the global market, it aims to maintain strong financial momentum and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:46 IST
Anlon Healthcare Delivers Over 102% Profit Growth in H1 FY26 & 259% in Q2FY26 Driven by Robust R&D and Expanding API Portfolio. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant financial revelation, Anlon Healthcare Limited, a leading name in the manufacture of pharmaceutical intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), announced its Q2 and H1 FY26 unaudited financial results, showcasing substantial growth.

According to Mr. Punitkumar Rasadia, Chairman and Managing Director of the company, revenue surged by over 115% in Q2 FY26 compared to the previous year, along with a 259% increase in profit. The H1 FY26 figures reflect a 38% revenue increase and a 103% profit rise, attributed to their R&D-led innovations and strategic operations.

Anlon is set to make strategic advancements with the upcoming launch of two anti-malarial APIs, Artemether and Lumefantrine. Backed by a diversified portfolio and robust manufacturing capabilities, including facilities in Rajkot and presence in 15+ countries, Anlon aims for sustained growth and global market expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

