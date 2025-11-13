Axiscades' Profits Surge Amidst Revenue Growth

Axiscades, a Bengaluru-based engineering and technology solutions provider, reported a near doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 23 crore for the September quarter, courtesy of robust revenue growth.

In the previous year's July-September period, the company's net profit stood at Rs 12 crore. Revenue from operations for this quarter climbed to Rs 299 crore, marking a 13% increase from the Rs 265 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Founder Chairman & MD, Sampath Ravinarayanan, announced ambitions for over 40% growth in core sectors for FY26 and FY27, with a leap to over 70% expected for FY28 to FY30. The company's defense revenue surged 37%, aerospace increased by 16%, while ESAI experienced a slight decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)