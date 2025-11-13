Axiscades' Profits Surge Amidst Revenue Growth
Axiscades nearly doubled its net profit to Rs 23 crore in the September quarter, driven by a 13% rise in revenues. The company is projecting substantial growth across its core business sectors in upcoming fiscal years. Notable revenue increases were seen in defense and aerospace sectors, while ESAI saw a slight dip.
- Country:
- India
Axiscades, a Bengaluru-based engineering and technology solutions provider, reported a near doubling of its consolidated net profit to Rs 23 crore for the September quarter, courtesy of robust revenue growth.
In the previous year's July-September period, the company's net profit stood at Rs 12 crore. Revenue from operations for this quarter climbed to Rs 299 crore, marking a 13% increase from the Rs 265 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
Founder Chairman & MD, Sampath Ravinarayanan, announced ambitions for over 40% growth in core sectors for FY26 and FY27, with a leap to over 70% expected for FY28 to FY30. The company's defense revenue surged 37%, aerospace increased by 16%, while ESAI experienced a slight decline.
