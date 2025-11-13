CM Revanth Reddy's Vision for Telangana as a USD 3 Trillion Economy

In a bold move to economically transform Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's vision received significant acclaim at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Tech industry veteran, John Chambers, heralded the plan to elevate the state's economy to USD 3 trillion by 2047 as both robust and feasible.

The former CEO of Cisco celebrated Reddy's ambitious initiatives, citing the potential social benefits, and pledged full support for the state's strategic objectives. The announcement came as Mukesh Aghi, USISPF's CEO, confirmed high member attendance at the forthcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit in Hyderabad.

Reddy positioned Hyderabad as a prime investment hub, highlighting significant infrastructure projects like Bharat Future City and the Musi river rejuvenation, alongside new proposals such as inviting elite universities to set up offshore campuses in the city.