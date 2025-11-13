Left Menu

Alibaug's Ascendance: From Quiet Retreat to Luxury Paradise

Alibaug, once a serene coastal escape, is evolving into India's luxury haven. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Virat Kohli are investing in upscale properties. Tricone Group's Araaya aims to transform the landscape with sustainable luxury offerings, blending natural harmony with high-end amenities.

Alibaug is almost Developing Like Miami - A Confluence of Leisure, Luxury, and Lifestyle, said Nukul Anand. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Once a tranquil coastal getaway, Alibaug is rapidly becoming the epitome of luxury in India. With high-profile figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, and Ranveer Singh investing in opulent properties here, the region has emerged as a premier choice for affluent Indian celebrities.

The transformation of Alibaug is being compared to the dazzling evolution of Miami. This comparison is echoed by Nakul Anand, former Executive Director of ITC Limited, who articulates the convergence of leisure, luxury, and lifestyle in the area. Now contributing to the vision of Tricone Group, Anand joins forces with President Taizun Hassonjee and Founder Mustafa Hassonjee to steer Alibaug's trajectory into a modern luxury hub.

Their flagship project, Araaya by Tricone, stretches over 235 acres in Mandla, Alibaug. Designed to redefine the second-home experience, Araaya combines breathtaking sea views and sustainable design with upscale amenities. The master plan boasts two elite resorts, wellness centers, art galleries, and substantial open green space, promoting eco-conscious living. "Araaya epitomizes our commitment to marrying luxurious experiences with environmental stewardship," Anand declares, highlighting the pivot towards conscious luxury in post-pandemic India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

