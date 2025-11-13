Alibaug's Ascendance: From Quiet Retreat to Luxury Paradise

Once a tranquil coastal getaway, Alibaug is rapidly becoming the epitome of luxury in India. With high-profile figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, and Ranveer Singh investing in opulent properties here, the region has emerged as a premier choice for affluent Indian celebrities.

The transformation of Alibaug is being compared to the dazzling evolution of Miami. This comparison is echoed by Nakul Anand, former Executive Director of ITC Limited, who articulates the convergence of leisure, luxury, and lifestyle in the area. Now contributing to the vision of Tricone Group, Anand joins forces with President Taizun Hassonjee and Founder Mustafa Hassonjee to steer Alibaug's trajectory into a modern luxury hub.

Their flagship project, Araaya by Tricone, stretches over 235 acres in Mandla, Alibaug. Designed to redefine the second-home experience, Araaya combines breathtaking sea views and sustainable design with upscale amenities. The master plan boasts two elite resorts, wellness centers, art galleries, and substantial open green space, promoting eco-conscious living. "Araaya epitomizes our commitment to marrying luxurious experiences with environmental stewardship," Anand declares, highlighting the pivot towards conscious luxury in post-pandemic India.

