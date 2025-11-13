India-Nepal Pave New Path in Rail Trade Connectivity

In a landmark agreement aimed at enhancing regional trade connectivity, India and Nepal have signed a deal to boost their rail trade links following a bilateral meeting between Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Nepali counterpart Anil Kumar Sinha.

The agreement, announced by India's Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, involves an exchange of letters to amend the Protocol to the Treaty of Transit, enabling the liberalization of key transit corridors such as Kolkata-Jogbani and Visakhapatnam-Nautanwa. This move is set to facilitate the seamless movement of containerized and bulk cargo between the two countries.

Constructed with assistance from India, the Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link will now support direct rail connectivity for cargo transport from Indian ports to Nepal's Biratnagar customs yard. Enhancements in cross-border infrastructure like Integrated Check Posts are also in progress, reinforcing India's position as Nepal's top trade partner.