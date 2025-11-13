Left Menu

India-Nepal Pave New Path in Rail Trade Connectivity

India and Nepal have signed a significant agreement to enhance rail trade connectivity. Both nations exchanged a Letter of Exchange to amend the Protocol to the Treaty of Transit, aiming to boost freight movement and facilitate trade through key corridors, strengthening economic ties and multimodal connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:46 IST
India-Nepal Pave New Path in Rail Trade Connectivity
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark agreement aimed at enhancing regional trade connectivity, India and Nepal have signed a deal to boost their rail trade links following a bilateral meeting between Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Nepali counterpart Anil Kumar Sinha.

The agreement, announced by India's Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, involves an exchange of letters to amend the Protocol to the Treaty of Transit, enabling the liberalization of key transit corridors such as Kolkata-Jogbani and Visakhapatnam-Nautanwa. This move is set to facilitate the seamless movement of containerized and bulk cargo between the two countries.

Constructed with assistance from India, the Jogbani-Biratnagar rail link will now support direct rail connectivity for cargo transport from Indian ports to Nepal's Biratnagar customs yard. Enhancements in cross-border infrastructure like Integrated Check Posts are also in progress, reinforcing India's position as Nepal's top trade partner.

TRENDING

1
Jyothi Surekha Vennam Leads India to Archery Glory at Asian Championships

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Leads India to Archery Glory at Asian Championships

 Bangladesh
2
Doctor's Journey: A Flight Ticket Unravels Terror Links

Doctor's Journey: A Flight Ticket Unravels Terror Links

 India
3
Predicting Memory Loss: The New Tool in Alzheimer's Detection

Predicting Memory Loss: The New Tool in Alzheimer's Detection

 India
4
Oil Market Surplus Looms: IEA Predicts Larger Than Expected Oversupply

Oil Market Surplus Looms: IEA Predicts Larger Than Expected Oversupply

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025