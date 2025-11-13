Left Menu

No Bail for Engineers in Mumbra Train Tragedy

A Thane court denied anticipatory bail to two Central Railway engineers linked to the June 9 Mumbra train incident, which resulted in five deaths. The accident occurred when commuters fell from trains on a curve. The engineers face charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for endangering lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:50 IST
No Bail for Engineers in Mumbra Train Tragedy
  • Country:
  • India

A Thane court has turned down anticipatory bail pleas from two engineers of Central Railway connected to a tragic train incident that occurred on June 9 in Mumbra, resulting in the deaths of five passengers.

The incident involved two trains passing each other on a sharp curve, where passengers standing on the footboards fell after their backpacks allegedly collided, as per the police report.

Charged under section 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for acts endangering life, the engineers argued the accident stemmed from overcrowding. However, the court, led by Additional Sessions Judge GT Pawar, denied bail, given the gravity of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IGL Ventures Globally: Strategic Alliance with Saudi MASAH for Clean Energy Expansion

IGL Ventures Globally: Strategic Alliance with Saudi MASAH for Clean Energy ...

 India
2
Math Teacher Cleared of POCSO Charges After Students Admit False Allegations

Math Teacher Cleared of POCSO Charges After Students Admit False Allegations

 India
3
Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: Clash of Boxing Titans in the Making

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua: Clash of Boxing Titans in the Making

 United Kingdom
4
Kerala High Court Advises State on Election Scheduling Clash

Kerala High Court Advises State on Election Scheduling Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025