No Bail for Engineers in Mumbra Train Tragedy

A Thane court has turned down anticipatory bail pleas from two engineers of Central Railway connected to a tragic train incident that occurred on June 9 in Mumbra, resulting in the deaths of five passengers.

The incident involved two trains passing each other on a sharp curve, where passengers standing on the footboards fell after their backpacks allegedly collided, as per the police report.

Charged under section 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for acts endangering life, the engineers argued the accident stemmed from overcrowding. However, the court, led by Additional Sessions Judge GT Pawar, denied bail, given the gravity of the allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)