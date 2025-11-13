Left Menu

No Blame on Captain: SC Clears Air India Pilot Amid Probe

The Supreme Court has emphasized that deceased Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is not to blame for the Air India flight AI171 crash that claimed 260 lives. Despite initial reports suggesting pilot error, the AAIB's preliminary findings do not attribute fault to any individuals, prompting calls for a fair investigation strategy.

This information was revealed during court proceedings involving multiple petitions, including one from the deceased pilot's father, Pushkaraj Sabharwal. The father has urged for a court-supervised inquiry into the incident to ensure transparency and justice, arguing that the current investigation missed potential procedural and technical factors at play.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court of AAIB's adherence to international investigation standards. Nonetheless, critics, including attorneys representing the pilot's family, are adamant that existing probe protocols fell short, pushing for a reevaluation led by an unbiased panel of experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

