No Blame on Captain: SC Clears Air India Pilot Amid Probe

The Supreme Court has clarified that the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal of Air India holds no blame for the June 12 crash of flight AI171, where 260 people perished. Official preliminary findings by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) did not attribute fault to anyone, contradicting earlier insinuations against the pilot.

This information was revealed during court proceedings involving multiple petitions, including one from the deceased pilot's father, Pushkaraj Sabharwal. The father has urged for a court-supervised inquiry into the incident to ensure transparency and justice, arguing that the current investigation missed potential procedural and technical factors at play.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court of AAIB's adherence to international investigation standards. Nonetheless, critics, including attorneys representing the pilot's family, are adamant that existing probe protocols fell short, pushing for a reevaluation led by an unbiased panel of experts.

