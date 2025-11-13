Left Menu

Tragedy in the Sky: Turkiye Grounds C-130 Planes After Fatal Crash

Turkiye has grounded its C-130 planes following a crash in Georgia that killed 20 military personnel. The crash occurred during a flight from Azerbaijan. Investigation into the cause is underway, and funerals are being arranged. Turkiye's Defence Ministry ordered temporary suspension of C-130 flights for safety inspections.

In a somber announcement, Turkiye's Defence Ministry has grounded its C-130 military cargo planes following a disastrous crash that claimed 20 lives in Georgia. This precautionary measure comes as the ministry delves into the crash's causes.

The ill-fated flight, originating from Ganja, Azerbaijan, was en route to Turkiye when it tragically crashed in Georgia's Sighnaghi municipality. The personnel aboard were part of a unit tasked with maintaining Turkish F-16 jets, and were returning from Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrations.

As the investigation proceeds, the Defence Ministry has mandated rigorous technical inspections for the fleet, with only those aircraft meeting safety standards allowed to fly. The crash has galvanized over 1,000 Georgian and Turkish personnel in rescue and investigative efforts.

