Suraj Estates Unveils 'One Business Bay': A Rs 1,200 Crore Commercial Venture

Real estate company Suraj Estate Developers Ltd has announced the launch of a new commercial project, 'One Business Bay', in Mumbai, which is expected to generate Rs 1,200 crore in revenue.

According to a regulatory filing, the project boasts a carpet area of 2.09 lakh square feet and includes 182 premium business office units along with high-end retail spaces, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,200 crore.

Suraj Estates, known for its extensive portfolio, has completed over 45 projects, covering more than 16.09 lakh square feet. Currently, the developer is working on 13 ongoing projects and boasts plans for 16 upcoming projects that total approximately 11.57 lakh square feet of saleable carpet area.