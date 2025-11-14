India Urged to Lead WTO Reforms as Global Trade Conversations Intensify
WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called for India to spearhead reforms at the WTO, citing its strong economic growth and leadership in technology. She highlighted the need for addressing non-functional areas within the WTO and emphasized cooperation among member countries, amid US concerns about tariffs and dispute mechanisms.
The World Trade Organization's Chief, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, emphasized the critical role India could play in leading reform efforts at the WTO, during her speech at the CII's Partnership Summit 2025.
Okonjo-Iweala pointed to India's robust economic growth and technological advancements as factors that position it as a potential leader in reforming the WTO's structure and resolving inefficiencies. She reiterated the need to address areas within the organization that are not functioning optimally.
The WTO chief also addressed concerns raised by the United States about high tariffs and dispute resolution mechanisms, urging member nations, including India, to collaborate in strengthening the global trading system for a more robust future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
