India Urged to Lead WTO Reforms as Global Trade Conversations Intensify

The World Trade Organization's Chief, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, emphasized the critical role India could play in leading reform efforts at the WTO, during her speech at the CII's Partnership Summit 2025.

Okonjo-Iweala pointed to India's robust economic growth and technological advancements as factors that position it as a potential leader in reforming the WTO's structure and resolving inefficiencies. She reiterated the need to address areas within the organization that are not functioning optimally.

The WTO chief also addressed concerns raised by the United States about high tariffs and dispute resolution mechanisms, urging member nations, including India, to collaborate in strengthening the global trading system for a more robust future.

