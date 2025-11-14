Dubai Airshow: A Battle for the Skies and Beyond

The Dubai Airshow is set to become a major stage for the aviation industry, with aircraft delays and geopolitical tensions taking center stage. The event will serve as a battleground as China aims to challenge the dominance of Airbus and Boeing.

Airbus is lagging behind Boeing in order figures for the year, but aims to close the gap with several announcements during the show. Industry insiders expect around 300 orders, with anticipation around deals involving the Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing's 777X.

Beyond commercial aircraft, the show will also shed light on defense interests as nations express a keen interest in the latest fighter technology. The potential sale of F-35s and the debut of Russia's Su-57E stealth fighter underscore the geopolitical undercurrents influencing the event.