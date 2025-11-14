Left Menu

Dubai Airshow: A Battle for the Skies and Beyond

The Dubai Airshow is poised to highlight aircraft delays, China's ambitions against Airbus and Boeing, and geopolitical tensions. Airbus aims to reduce Boeing's market lead with significant announcements, while ongoing aircraft shortages influence global aviation dynamics. The event also focuses on defense interest, showcasing the latest in fighter technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:01 IST
The Dubai Airshow is set to become a major stage for the aviation industry, with aircraft delays and geopolitical tensions taking center stage. The event will serve as a battleground as China aims to challenge the dominance of Airbus and Boeing.

Airbus is lagging behind Boeing in order figures for the year, but aims to close the gap with several announcements during the show. Industry insiders expect around 300 orders, with anticipation around deals involving the Airbus A350-1000 and Boeing's 777X.

Beyond commercial aircraft, the show will also shed light on defense interests as nations express a keen interest in the latest fighter technology. The potential sale of F-35s and the debut of Russia's Su-57E stealth fighter underscore the geopolitical undercurrents influencing the event.

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

