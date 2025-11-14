Investors Invited to Join India's USD 25 Billion Telecom Manufacturing Boom

In a bold invitation to global investors, Union Minister Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani highlighted a staggering USD 25 billion opportunity in the realm of telecom component manufacturing in India. Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, Pemmasani emphasized India's rapid transformation, urging investors to participate in the nation's economic ascent.

Underlining the pivotal changes in India's economic landscape, Pemmasani attributed the success to decisive policy measures and entrepreneurial vigor fostered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the Minister, the country is no longer a spectator but the prime mover of global economic growth, offering a lucrative market with its burgeoning middle class.

Hecommended Andhra Pradesh for its robust investment infrastructure, citing the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. With a focus on sectoral growth areas like IT in Cyberabad, industries in Visakhapatnam, and electronics in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh presents itself as both investment-ready and eager for industrial partnerships.

