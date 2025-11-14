Left Menu

Ball Corporation Pours Investment into India's Aluminum Packaging Boom

Ball Corporation is investing USD 60 million to expand its aluminum packaging facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, as part of its strategy to meet increasing demand in India. The investment aims to strengthen supply chains and positions Ball as a leader in sustainable packaging solutions in a rapidly growing market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:58 IST
Ball Corporation, a prominent US-based sustainable aluminum packaging company, has announced a significant investment of USD 60 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. This expansion is part of the company's long-term strategy to cater to growing consumer demands for sustainable packaging solutions.

The investment highlights Ball Corporation's commitment to strengthening regional supply chains in Asia, where the market for consumer goods is rapidly growing. According to Mandy Glew, President of Ball Beverage Packaging EMEA and Asia, India is pivotal to the company's global strategy, and this expansion reflects their focused approach to scaling operations in high-growth markets.

Since entering the Indian market in 2016, Ball Corporation has expanded its presence with facilities at Taloja and Sri City. As the demand for ready-to-drink beverages and milk-based drinks rises, leveraging aluminum packaging's retort innovation technology offers extended shelf life while maintaining product quality, further bolstering Ball's role as a packaging innovator in India.

