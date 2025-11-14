Tragedy Strikes Stockholm: Double-Decker Bus Crash
A double-decker bus accident in Stockholm resulted in fatalities and injuries after crashing into a bus stop. The incident on Valhallavagen is under investigation for involuntary manslaughter. The driver was detained, and no passengers were on board when the crash occurred.
A tragic accident unfolded in Stockholm on Friday when a double-decker bus collided violently with a bus stop, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries, according to police reports.
The accident occurred at 3:23 pm on Valhallavagen in the Ostermalm district, near the Royal Institute of Technology in the city's north. While the number and identities of the victims remain undisclosed, authorities are probing the incident as a case of 'involuntary manslaughter.'
With no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, the driver has been detained for questioning to uncover the cause behind this shocking accident. Emergency services continue their investigation.
