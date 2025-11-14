Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Stockholm: Double-Decker Bus Crash

A double-decker bus accident in Stockholm resulted in fatalities and injuries after crashing into a bus stop. The incident on Valhallavagen is under investigation for involuntary manslaughter. The driver was detained, and no passengers were on board when the crash occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:29 IST
Tragedy Strikes Stockholm: Double-Decker Bus Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

A tragic accident unfolded in Stockholm on Friday when a double-decker bus collided violently with a bus stop, leading to multiple fatalities and injuries, according to police reports.

The accident occurred at 3:23 pm on Valhallavagen in the Ostermalm district, near the Royal Institute of Technology in the city's north. While the number and identities of the victims remain undisclosed, authorities are probing the incident as a case of 'involuntary manslaughter.'

With no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, the driver has been detained for questioning to uncover the cause behind this shocking accident. Emergency services continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Secures Decisive Victory in Bihar Assembly Elections

NDA Secures Decisive Victory in Bihar Assembly Elections

 India
2
BJP's Sizzling Success in Bihar Elections Marred by Close Misses

BJP's Sizzling Success in Bihar Elections Marred by Close Misses

 India
3
Karnataka Amplifies Its Tech Landscape with New IT Policy

Karnataka Amplifies Its Tech Landscape with New IT Policy

 India
4
India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

India Celebrates Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh Honoring Tribal Heroes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025