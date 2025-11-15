India and Canada Revive Free Trade Agreement Talks Amid Strengthened Ties

India and Canada are re-engaging in free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations as diplomatic relations show signs of improvement. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that all options are open for resuming talks during his recent discussions with Canada's Export Promotion Minister, Maninder Sidhu.

The ministers co-chaired the India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment in New Delhi to explore avenues for deepening economic ties. Key topics included promoting bilateral trade, improving supply chain resilience, and enhancing collaborations in health sectors.

These developments follow a pause in FTA negotiations last year due to strained diplomatic relations, fueled by allegations linking India to a controversial incident in Canada. However, recent high-level talks, including those between Prime Ministers Modi and Carney, suggest a renewed commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)