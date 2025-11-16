Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Jodhpur-Balesar Highway: A Grim Tale

A tragic accident occurred on National Highway 125, where a trailer collided with a tempo carrying pilgrims, resulting in six deaths and 14 injuries. The mishap took place near Khari Beri village as pilgrims traveled from Gujarat to Ramdeora. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 11:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on the Jodhpur-Balesar stretch of National Highway 125 claimed six lives and left 14 others injured after a trailer collided with a tempo carrying pilgrims early Sunday.

The incident took place near Khari Beri village, with the tempo en route from Gujarat's Banaskantha and Dhansura areas heading to Ramdeora.

Balesar SHO Moolsingh Bhati reported that the collision occurred when a speeding trailer hit the tempo from the opposite direction, leading to the demise of three women and three others on the spot. The injured were rushed to local hospitals for immediate treatment while a case has been registered for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

