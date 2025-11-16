Maharashtra's New Bus Initiative: Affordable Travel for Students
Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik has unveiled a plan to introduce new state transport buses for educational trips, providing a 50% fare discount to students. The initiative will ensure safe, affordable travel with 800 to 1,000 buses daily across 251 depots as part of the MSRTC's efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, announced a significant development for student travel, revealing plans for new state transport buses for school and college trips this year, along with a 50% fare discount.
The initiative includes 800 to 1,000 buses available daily for students after Diwali, aiming to provide safe and cost-effective travel across 251 depots.
The minister instructed depot managers to engage with educational institutions to facilitate trips to cultural and historical sites, bolstering educational experiences while supporting the state's transport infrastructure.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Pakistan and Jordan Forge New Cultural and Educational Alliances
Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legal Landmark
Transformative Power of Right to Education: A Legacy of Justice
Haryana's Vision: Empowerment and Education for Future Generations
Punjab Takes Education to New Heights with Overseas Training Initiative