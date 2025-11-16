Maharashtra's New Bus Initiative: Affordable Travel for Students

Maharashtra's Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, announced a significant development for student travel, revealing plans for new state transport buses for school and college trips this year, along with a 50% fare discount.

The initiative includes 800 to 1,000 buses available daily for students after Diwali, aiming to provide safe and cost-effective travel across 251 depots.

The minister instructed depot managers to engage with educational institutions to facilitate trips to cultural and historical sites, bolstering educational experiences while supporting the state's transport infrastructure.