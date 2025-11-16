Left Menu

ASML CEO: Dutch Nexperia Tensions Won't Hinder Us

ASML's CEO, Christophe Fouquet, stated that the company remains unaffected by the issues between The Netherlands and China over Nexperia. Though Nexperia faces supply challenges due to a halt in its Chinese plant, a Dutch delegation plans to engage China for further discussions next week.

Updated: 16-11-2025 18:03 IST
ASML's chief executive, Christophe Fouquet, reassured stakeholders that the Dutch chipmaker's operations remain unaffected despite rising tensions between The Netherlands and China concerning the Dutch government's acquisition of Nexperia.

The dispute between Nexperia's European operations and its Chinese facilities has disrupted chip supplies critical to the global automotive industry. Fouquet emphasized the importance of dialogue to prevent escalation, suggesting that previous engagements might not have followed this principle.

A delegation from The Netherlands is slated to visit China in the upcoming week to continue talks aimed at resolving the issue.

