Punjab's Pledge: Tackling Hit-and-Run Cases with Action Plan Launch

In a significant move commemorating the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar launched a comprehensive action plan focusing on resolving 3,324 pending hit-and-run cases.

The initiative, part of the 'Hit and Run Compensation Scheme, 2022,' was introduced to enhance road safety and support victims' families financially. The scheme promises financial assistance of Rs 2,00,000 in fatal cases and Rs 50,000 for serious injuries when the responsible party is unidentified.

Efforts are underway to clear these cases by March 31, 2026, with a series of training sessions scheduled to improve document processing. These sessions, led by Harpreet Singh and supported by NGOs, aim to streamline the scheme's execution.