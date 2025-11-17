FAA to Ease Flight Restrictions: Airlines Await Relief
The FAA plans to conclude the 3% cut in domestic flights at 40 major U.S. airports, lifting safety-related restrictions. This follows a reduction from an initial 6% cut. Airlines have largely ignored these limits, cancelling fewer flights than usual.
WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Airlines are gearing up for the Federal Aviation Administration's expected decision to lift the 3% domestic flight reduction at 40 major U.S. airports by early Monday. The restrictions, which were initially slashed from 6% to 3%, were implemented due to air traffic control safety concerns.
Despite the FAA's provisions, carriers have largely disregarded the flight reduction requirements. On Sunday, cancellations amounted to just 0.25%—a figure below the average, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.
As of late Sunday, both the FAA and the Transportation Department had not provided any comments on the anticipated policy change.
