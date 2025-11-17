Left Menu

FAA to Ease Flight Restrictions: Airlines Await Relief

The FAA plans to conclude the 3% cut in domestic flights at 40 major U.S. airports, lifting safety-related restrictions. This follows a reduction from an initial 6% cut. Airlines have largely ignored these limits, cancelling fewer flights than usual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 05:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Airlines are gearing up for the Federal Aviation Administration's expected decision to lift the 3% domestic flight reduction at 40 major U.S. airports by early Monday. The restrictions, which were initially slashed from 6% to 3%, were implemented due to air traffic control safety concerns.

Despite the FAA's provisions, carriers have largely disregarded the flight reduction requirements. On Sunday, cancellations amounted to just 0.25%—a figure below the average, according to data from aviation analytics firm Cirium.

As of late Sunday, both the FAA and the Transportation Department had not provided any comments on the anticipated policy change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

