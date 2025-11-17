South Africa's Post-G20 Action Plan: Navigating the African Debt Dilemma

South Africa is poised to extend its leadership on pressing financial issues confronting Africa, even as it wraps up its G20 presidency. The nation has emphasized the importance of addressing debt sustainability for low-income countries and mobilizing finance for a just energy transition.

Half of African nations struggle with debt distress, significantly impacting their ability to invest in crucial sectors like health and education. Moreover, adverse weather conditions are exacerbating food security challenges, creating a vicious cycle of debt and development hurdles.

To continue championing Africa's cause, South Africa plans to leverage its role in the G20 Troika and promote regional collaboration through initiatives like the African Borrower's Club. This forward-thinking strategy underscores the need for sustainable financial solutions and comprehensive IMF reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)