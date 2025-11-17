Left Menu

Taurian MPS Limited Reports Stable Growth in H1 FY26

Taurian MPS Limited announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26, highlighting a total income of ₹32.29 crore, EBITDA of ₹6.77 crore, and a net profit margin of 11.36%. Despite mixed industry momentum, the company reports steady progress in its operations and remains cautiously optimistic for the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:53 IST
Taurian MPS Limited Reports Stable Growth in H1 FY26
Taurian MPS Limited Reports Stable H1 FY26 Results With INR 32.29 Cr Revenue and INR 3.67 Cr Net Profit. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taurian MPS Limited, a key player in India's engineering and manufacturing sector, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026.

The company reported a total income of ₹32.29 crore, with an EBITDA of ₹6.77 crore, resulting in a margin of 20.96%, and a net profit margin of 11.36%.

Despite industry fluctuations, Taurian has seen stable growth and remains optimistic, driven by effective project execution, product offering expansions, and a robust enquiry pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

