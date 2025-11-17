Taurian MPS Limited Reports Stable Growth in H1 FY26
Taurian MPS Limited announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY26, highlighting a total income of ₹32.29 crore, EBITDA of ₹6.77 crore, and a net profit margin of 11.36%. Despite mixed industry momentum, the company reports steady progress in its operations and remains cautiously optimistic for the future.
Taurian MPS Limited, a key player in India's engineering and manufacturing sector, has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026.
The company reported a total income of ₹32.29 crore, with an EBITDA of ₹6.77 crore, resulting in a margin of 20.96%, and a net profit margin of 11.36%.
Despite industry fluctuations, Taurian has seen stable growth and remains optimistic, driven by effective project execution, product offering expansions, and a robust enquiry pipeline.
