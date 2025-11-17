Pavna Industries Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisition Near Jewar Airport

Pavna Industries Limited, a prominent player in the automotive component manufacturing sector, has announced the acquisition of an additional 4.33 acres of land close to Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh. This acquisition adds to their previous purchases, forming a contiguous land parcel aimed at capacity building and infrastructure development.

Managing Director Swapnil Jain commented on the acquisition, stating that it reinforces the strategic momentum built by the company in the Jewar region. Jain highlighted the focus on creating a manufacturing ecosystem that is future-ready and driven by innovation, providing a foundation for long-term growth.

Pavna Industries, which boasts a legacy of over five decades, continues to cater to diverse vehicle segments, offering a wide range of high-quality automotive components. The company's commitment to scalable infrastructure underscores its ambition to enhance value for customers and stakeholders.

