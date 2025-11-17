Left Menu

Pavna Industries Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisition Near Jewar Airport

Pavna Industries Limited strengthens its manufacturing capabilities by acquiring an additional 4.33 acres near Jewar Airport, continuing its strategy of capacity building and infrastructure development. Managing Director Swapnil Jain emphasizes the move as foundational for creating a future-ready and innovation-driven manufacturing ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 11:16 IST
Pavna Industries Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisition Near Jewar Airport
Pavna Industries Limited has further Acquires 4.33 acres of adjoining land, creating continuous expansion of its landholding near Jewar Airport. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pavna Industries Limited, a prominent player in the automotive component manufacturing sector, has announced the acquisition of an additional 4.33 acres of land close to Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh. This acquisition adds to their previous purchases, forming a contiguous land parcel aimed at capacity building and infrastructure development.

Managing Director Swapnil Jain commented on the acquisition, stating that it reinforces the strategic momentum built by the company in the Jewar region. Jain highlighted the focus on creating a manufacturing ecosystem that is future-ready and driven by innovation, providing a foundation for long-term growth.

Pavna Industries, which boasts a legacy of over five decades, continues to cater to diverse vehicle segments, offering a wide range of high-quality automotive components. The company's commitment to scalable infrastructure underscores its ambition to enhance value for customers and stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold and Silver Prices in Flux Amidst Federal Reserve Speculations

Gold and Silver Prices in Flux Amidst Federal Reserve Speculations

 India
2
India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

India's Bold Leap: 17 New Electronic Projects Get Green Light

 India
3
Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Target Ports and Power

 Global
4
Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025