Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

Fitch Ratings has reported that US-led sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, alongside the EU's embargo, are not anticipated to significantly disrupt the margins or financial stability of India's state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The impact of these sanctions largely depends on their duration and enforcement levels. Russian crude, accounting for nearly a third of India's recent oil imports, provided significant economic benefits due to its discounted pricing.

The report suggests that while some refineries might continue to obtain unsanctioned Russian oil, India's OMCs remain poised to navigate these geopolitical pressures through strategic adaptations and government support initiatives.

