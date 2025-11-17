Sabotage Strikes on Polish Railways: Foreign Influence Suspected

A confirmed act of sabotage targeted a Polish railway line over the weekend, specifically damaging a track on a route to Ukraine. The incident, described by Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski, emphasizes the vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure.

During a press conference, Polish Special Services Minister Tomasz Siemoniak suggested that foreign intelligence services likely orchestrated the sabotage. Although no specific country was named, the insinuation fuels ongoing speculations about external threats.

The situation underscores the urgent need for Poland to enhance security measures on its transport routes, amid increasing regional tensions and geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)