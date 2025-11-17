Tragic Loss: Indian Umrah Pilgrims Involved in Fatal Saudi Bus Accident

A horrific accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, resulted in the deaths of 44 people, predominantly Indian Umrah pilgrims from Telangana. Their bus was stationary when a fuel tanker collided with it, causing an explosive fire.

Indian and Saudi authorities are collaborating to manage the aftermath, with the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Jeddah actively supporting and coordinating with affected families and local agencies. One Indian survived and is hospitalized.

Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, expressed their condolences. The Indian mission is facilitating repatriation or local burial as families decide, while Saudi officials continue their investigation into the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)