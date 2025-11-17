16th Finance Commission's Tax Sharing Recommendations Submitted to President

The Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, has submitted the panel's report to President Droupadi Murmu. The report outlines recommendations for the states' share in the net taxes collected by the Centre for the five-year period beginning April 1, 2026.

Following the official handover, the report is scheduled to be presented during the Parliament's upcoming Winter Session starting December 1, after which it will be made publicly available. The Commission's recommendations will guide financial relations between the Centre and states.

The Finance Commission, a constitutional body, is tasked with advising on Centre-state financial arrangements. The 16th Commission, during its extended term, consulted extensively with federal and state governments, previous commission members, academic institutions, and experts to inform its two-volume report.

(With inputs from agencies.)