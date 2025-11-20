Left Menu

Pick-up van collides with speeding train in Tripura, 3 killed

The accident occurred when the vehicle with the three persons on board collided with the train while crossing the railway tracks near SK Para station, a senior officer said. One pick-up van working for ONGCs contract work collided with a Silchar-bound train while crossing the railway tracks near SK Para station under the Manu police station limits.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:06 IST
Three persons were killed in a collision between a pick-up van and a speeding train in Tripura's Dhalai district on Thursday, police said. The accident occurred when the vehicle with the three persons on board collided with the train while crossing the railway tracks near SK Para station, a senior officer said. ''One pick-up van working for ONGC's contract work collided with a Silchar-bound train while crossing the railway tracks near SK Para station under the Manu police station limits. Three persons, including the driver, died on the spot,'' state police's spokesperson Rajdeep Deb said.

The train, which originated from Agartala, however, remained on the tracks after the collision, but the vehicle veered off the tracks and fell into the jungle.

''All the bodies were taken to Manu Health facility for post-mortem examinations. An investigation is underway,'' Manu GRP police station officer-in-charge (OC) Chitta Debbarma said.

