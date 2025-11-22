Fire Brigade Accident Injures Family in Maharashtra Convoy Incident
A fire brigade vehicle in Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's convoy hit a motorcycle carrying a couple and their two daughters, causing injuries. The accident occurred on Telgaon-Dharur Road, resulting in traffic congestion. The injured were shifted to a hospital; no case has been registered yet.
- Country:
- India
In Beed district, Maharashtra, a fire brigade vehicle in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's convoy collided with a motorcycle, injuring a couple and their two young daughters. The accident happened on Telgaon-Dharur Road, causing temporary traffic congestion.
The victims, Vishnu Sude, his wife Kusum, and their daughters aged three and seven, were promptly treated at Dharur Rural Hospital before being transferred to a medical facility in Ambejogai for further care.
While police have seized the vehicles involved, no legal case has been filed. The incident highlights the potential dangers associated with high-profile convoys on public roads.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- accident
- Ajit Pawar
- convoy
- Beed
- district
- fire brigade
- motorcycle
- injuries
- traffic
ALSO READ
Major Heroin Seizure in Mizoram's Lunglei District
UP govt directs district magistrates to identify 'infiltrators', set up temporary detention centres for their eventual deportation.
Additional district magistrate to probe stone quarry collapse in UP's Sonbhadra
Curfew lifted after situation in southern Nepal district returns to normalcy
"DMK district secretary openly saying that PM should be killed": Hindu Makkal Katchi founding chief