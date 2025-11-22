Fire Brigade Accident Injures Family in Maharashtra Convoy Incident

In Beed district, Maharashtra, a fire brigade vehicle in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's convoy collided with a motorcycle, injuring a couple and their two young daughters. The accident happened on Telgaon-Dharur Road, causing temporary traffic congestion.

The victims, Vishnu Sude, his wife Kusum, and their daughters aged three and seven, were promptly treated at Dharur Rural Hospital before being transferred to a medical facility in Ambejogai for further care.

While police have seized the vehicles involved, no legal case has been filed. The incident highlights the potential dangers associated with high-profile convoys on public roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)