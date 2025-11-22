Tragedy on the Highway: Two Lives Lost Sparks Protest
Two women lost their lives in a car accident on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway, triggering a protest by local residents. The driver fled the scene but was later apprehended. The incident caused a 45-minute blockade as tensions ran high among the villagers.
In a tragic incident, two women were killed on Saturday morning when a speeding car struck them on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway near Kandri Mine, police reported.
The victims, identified as Manda Upase (49) and Pramila Shendre (41), were heading to work on a nearby farm when the accident occurred, according to an official statement.
The car's driver abandoned the vehicle at a toll booth and fled, prompting local villagers to block the highway for 45 minutes in protest. The driver, Sagar Thakur (27), from Ulhasnagar, was later arrested as the investigation continues.
