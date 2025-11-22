Left Menu

Tragedy on the Highway: Two Lives Lost Sparks Protest

Two women lost their lives in a car accident on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway, triggering a protest by local residents. The driver fled the scene but was later apprehended. The incident caused a 45-minute blockade as tensions ran high among the villagers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:56 IST
Tragedy on the Highway: Two Lives Lost Sparks Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two women were killed on Saturday morning when a speeding car struck them on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway near Kandri Mine, police reported.

The victims, identified as Manda Upase (49) and Pramila Shendre (41), were heading to work on a nearby farm when the accident occurred, according to an official statement.

The car's driver abandoned the vehicle at a toll booth and fled, prompting local villagers to block the highway for 45 minutes in protest. The driver, Sagar Thakur (27), from Ulhasnagar, was later arrested as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025