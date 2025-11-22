Tragedy on the Highway: Two Lives Lost Sparks Protest

In a tragic incident, two women were killed on Saturday morning when a speeding car struck them on the Nagpur-Jabalpur National Highway near Kandri Mine, police reported.

The victims, identified as Manda Upase (49) and Pramila Shendre (41), were heading to work on a nearby farm when the accident occurred, according to an official statement.

The car's driver abandoned the vehicle at a toll booth and fled, prompting local villagers to block the highway for 45 minutes in protest. The driver, Sagar Thakur (27), from Ulhasnagar, was later arrested as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)