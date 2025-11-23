Airlines Grounded: Carriers Cancel Flights Amid Venezuela Tensions

In response to a safety warning from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, three international airlines grounded their flights departing Venezuela on Saturday. The FAA highlighted a 'potentially hazardous situation' for aircraft flying over Venezuela, prompting Brazil's Gol, Colombia's Avianca, and TAP Air Portugal to cancel flights originating from Caracas, as confirmed by Flightradar24 and Maiquetia International Airport's official website.

Aeronautica Civil de Colombia issued a statement acknowledging 'potential risks' in the Maiquetia area due to worsening security conditions and increased military activity. Consequently, Spain's Iberia announced the suspension of its Caracas-bound flights from Monday. However, a scheduled Saturday flight to Madrid from the Venezuelan capital still departed.

An escalating American military presence, including the U.S. Navy's largest aircraft carrier and multiple warships, alongside F-35 aircraft, has raised security concerns. As tensions rise, the cancellation trend continues, with Latam Airlines deciding not to proceed with their scheduled flight to Bogota on Sunday.