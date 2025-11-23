Left Menu

Drone Disruptions: Chaos Over European Airspace

Eindhoven airport in the Netherlands faced several hours of air traffic suspension due to drone sightings. The Dutch military responded to similar disruptions at Volkel airbase, highlighting Europe's recent struggles with unidentified drone incursions. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen termed these incidents as 'hybrid warfare.'

Drone sightings led to a temporary suspension of air traffic at Eindhoven airport in the Netherlands, defense minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed on Saturday evening.

The Dutch military had previously engaged drones above Volkel airbase, part of increasing disruptions witnessed across Europe attributed to unidentified aerial incursions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described these incursions as 'hybrid warfare,' emphasizing the growing challenge drones pose to European airspace security.

