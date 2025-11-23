Drone Disruptions: Chaos Over European Airspace

Drone sightings led to a temporary suspension of air traffic at Eindhoven airport in the Netherlands, defense minister Ruben Brekelmans confirmed on Saturday evening.

The Dutch military had previously engaged drones above Volkel airbase, part of increasing disruptions witnessed across Europe attributed to unidentified aerial incursions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described these incursions as 'hybrid warfare,' emphasizing the growing challenge drones pose to European airspace security.