Strengthening Ties: India-South Africa Collaboration at G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a high-profile meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, focusing on strengthening trade, technology, and investment connections between India and South Africa.

The conversation included discussions on the exchange of youth delegations, and collaboration in AI and critical minerals, highlighting the historical ties binding the two nations. They also committed to raising the voice of the Global South and stressed the importance of mutual investments.

Modi lauded South Africa for its G20 presidency and expressed gratitude for the ongoing collaborations, particularly in the infrastructure and start-up sectors, as Indian businesses continue to invest extensively in South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)