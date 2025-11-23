Left Menu

AAI Takes Flight: Real-Time Monitoring for Airport Projects

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is poised to introduce an online system for real-time project monitoring. This initiative aims to expedite and ensure the timely implementation of over 25 ongoing airport projects through technology such as CCTV and drones, reflecting significant capital expenditure plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:13 IST
The Airports Authority of India (AAI), a state-owned entity, is preparing to implement an online system designed to track the real-time progress of airport development projects. This move signifies a major step towards enhancing efficiency and accountability in project completion.

According to a senior AAI official, the impending launch follows a year of preparation. The system will employ advanced technologies, including CCTV footage, drone visuals, and videos, to offer a comprehensive view of project developments. AAI's focus is to mitigate delays and ensure round-the-clock monitoring capabilities.

Currently, AAI is managing 25 projects, ranging from upgrades to new constructions, with budget allocations between Rs 200 crore and Rs 500 crore. By March 2025, AAI anticipates capital expenditures exceeding Rs 6,400 crore. The civil aviation ministry's report highlights that AAI, alongside PPP partners, will have allocated over Rs 96,000 crore from 2019 to 2025 for airport innovations across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

