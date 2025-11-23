AAI Takes Flight: Real-Time Monitoring for Airport Projects

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), a state-owned entity, is preparing to implement an online system designed to track the real-time progress of airport development projects. This move signifies a major step towards enhancing efficiency and accountability in project completion.

According to a senior AAI official, the impending launch follows a year of preparation. The system will employ advanced technologies, including CCTV footage, drone visuals, and videos, to offer a comprehensive view of project developments. AAI's focus is to mitigate delays and ensure round-the-clock monitoring capabilities.

Currently, AAI is managing 25 projects, ranging from upgrades to new constructions, with budget allocations between Rs 200 crore and Rs 500 crore. By March 2025, AAI anticipates capital expenditures exceeding Rs 6,400 crore. The civil aviation ministry's report highlights that AAI, alongside PPP partners, will have allocated over Rs 96,000 crore from 2019 to 2025 for airport innovations across India.

