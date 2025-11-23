Left Menu

India and Israel: Catalyzing Economic Partnerships and Innovation Synergies

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss trade and investment. Talks included bilateral partnerships, science, technology, and economic engagement. The signing of Terms of Reference aims to start FTA negotiations. Meetings with Israeli leaders reinforced innovation and cooperation across various sectors.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss enhancing trade and investment ties. The dialogue explored the comprehensive strategic partnership focused on areas such as trade, science, technology, and economic collaboration between India and Israel.

Minister Goyal emphasized the productive outcomes of the Business Forum and CEOs Forum, marking a significant move towards commencing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. He highlighted India's dynamic growth profile, presenting vast business prospects for Israeli investors.

In meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Goyal stressed the importance of merging Israel's technological expertise with India's scale and talent. The discussions were aimed at reinforcing cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, water, defense, innovation, and further economic engagement.

