Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives on Nashik-Mumbai Highway
A tragic car accident on the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Thane district resulted in the death of two men and left another severely injured. The victims were returning from a haldi ceremony when their car hit a bridge railing, killing Mayuresh Chaudhary and Jayesh Shende on the spot.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-11-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 23:14 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on the Nashik-Mumbai highway, two men were killed and another was injured in an early-morning car crash in Thane district, according to police reports.
The accident occurred near Atgaon when the car, carrying three passengers returning from a 'haldi' ceremony, crashed violently into a bridge railing.
The collision was lethal, resulting in the immediate death of Mayuresh Vinod Chaudhary and Jayesh Kisan Shende. Harshal Pandurang Jadhav, the third passenger, is currently hospitalized with severe injuries. Chaudhary was preparing for his wedding on December 2, adding a layer of poignancy to the tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement