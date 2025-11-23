Tragic Car Crash Claims Lives on Nashik-Mumbai Highway

In a tragic incident on the Nashik-Mumbai highway, two men were killed and another was injured in an early-morning car crash in Thane district, according to police reports.

The accident occurred near Atgaon when the car, carrying three passengers returning from a 'haldi' ceremony, crashed violently into a bridge railing.

The collision was lethal, resulting in the immediate death of Mayuresh Vinod Chaudhary and Jayesh Kisan Shende. Harshal Pandurang Jadhav, the third passenger, is currently hospitalized with severe injuries. Chaudhary was preparing for his wedding on December 2, adding a layer of poignancy to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)