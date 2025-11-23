Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of E-Rickshaw Driver and Child in Lucknow

An e-rickshaw collided with a truck in Lucknow's Kakori area, killing driver Shani and eight-year-old Vansh, while injuring four others. The accident occurred as they returned home after a wedding. The truck driver, Manveer, has been detained and the vehicle impounded by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 23:58 IST
In a tragic incident in Lucknow's Kakori area, an e-rickshaw collided with a truck on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of two people, including an eight-year-old boy. Four others sustained injuries in the accident.

The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. as e-rickshaw driver Shani was transporting his relative Gudiya and her three children home to Jamalnagar after attending a wedding in Navalganj Maharajpur, Unnao district.

Upon reaching the stretch between Ibrahimganj and Ranikheda, a truck, registered in Haryana, struck them. The e-rickshaw overturned, causing injuries to all occupants. Shani and Vansh succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. The truck driver, Manveer from Sambhal district, has been detained, and the truck impounded.

