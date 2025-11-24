Left Menu

A-1 Ltd Unveils Bold Plans for Shareholder Gains and Expansion

A-1 Ltd, focused on electric vehicles and logistics, has proposed a 3:1 bonus issue, stock split, and enhanced share capital. The plans aim to support expansion into EV manufacturing and smart infrastructure through its subsidiary, A-1 Sureja Industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:17 IST
A-1 Ltd Unveils Bold Plans for Shareholder Gains and Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Ahmedabad-based A-1 Ltd seeks shareholder approval for a bonus issue, stock split, and increased authorized share capital. The firm aims to enhance financial flexibility, according to their recent exchange filing.

Specifically, A-1 Ltd is proposing a 3:1 bonus issue, granting three additional equity shares for each held by shareholders. Additionally, the company plans to subdivide its equity share from Rs 10 to Re 1 each.

Further, the board has agreed to augment the company's authorized capital from Rs 20 crore to Rs 46 crore, paving the way for strategic expansion into electric vehicle manufacturing and clean mobility under its subsidiary, A-1 Sureja Industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cab Drivers Revolt: Allegations of Unequal Treatment at Uber

Cab Drivers Revolt: Allegations of Unequal Treatment at Uber

 Global
2
Karnataka CM Role in Limelight Amid Power-Sharing Speculation

Karnataka CM Role in Limelight Amid Power-Sharing Speculation

 India
3
Trump Administration Ends TPS for Myanmar Nationals

Trump Administration Ends TPS for Myanmar Nationals

 Global
4
Una District Enforces Emergency Armament Deposit

Una District Enforces Emergency Armament Deposit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025