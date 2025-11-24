A-1 Ltd Unveils Bold Plans for Shareholder Gains and Expansion
A-1 Ltd, focused on electric vehicles and logistics, has proposed a 3:1 bonus issue, stock split, and enhanced share capital. The plans aim to support expansion into EV manufacturing and smart infrastructure through its subsidiary, A-1 Sureja Industries.
In a decisive move, Ahmedabad-based A-1 Ltd seeks shareholder approval for a bonus issue, stock split, and increased authorized share capital. The firm aims to enhance financial flexibility, according to their recent exchange filing.
Specifically, A-1 Ltd is proposing a 3:1 bonus issue, granting three additional equity shares for each held by shareholders. Additionally, the company plans to subdivide its equity share from Rs 10 to Re 1 each.
Further, the board has agreed to augment the company's authorized capital from Rs 20 crore to Rs 46 crore, paving the way for strategic expansion into electric vehicle manufacturing and clean mobility under its subsidiary, A-1 Sureja Industries.
