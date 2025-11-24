Handpickd Expands into Dairy, Reinventing Fresh Commerce in India

In a significant move for the Indian fresh commerce sector, Handpickd, a pioneer in the zero-stock model, has expanded its product offerings to include dairy. This expansion addresses the pressing consumer worries about purity and adulteration in the unorganized dairy supply chain, reinforcing the company's dedication to quality assurance.

The company's recent $15 million Series A funding round signifies a robust growth trajectory and a commitment to diversifying its product lineup. New additions like fresh paneer, white butter, and dahi mark a new milestone for Handpickd, aiming to become a comprehensive hub for fresh, untainted food products.

Co-founder and CEO Anant Goel highlighted the importance of this strategic move, emphasizing a transparent supply chain to restore trust in dairy products. Simultaneously, Handpickd has launched an upgraded app with features like Spiral and Grid Views to enhance personalization and accessibility, bridging generational technology gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)