Handpickd Expands into Dairy, Reinventing Fresh Commerce in India

Handpickd, India's innovative zero-stock fresh commerce startup, has expanded its offerings by entering the dairy sector. This strategic move aims to address concerns about purity and adulteration in the supply chain. The rollout follows a successful $15 million Series A funding and introduces products like paneer and dahi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for the Indian fresh commerce sector, Handpickd, a pioneer in the zero-stock model, has expanded its product offerings to include dairy. This expansion addresses the pressing consumer worries about purity and adulteration in the unorganized dairy supply chain, reinforcing the company's dedication to quality assurance.

The company's recent $15 million Series A funding round signifies a robust growth trajectory and a commitment to diversifying its product lineup. New additions like fresh paneer, white butter, and dahi mark a new milestone for Handpickd, aiming to become a comprehensive hub for fresh, untainted food products.

Co-founder and CEO Anant Goel highlighted the importance of this strategic move, emphasizing a transparent supply chain to restore trust in dairy products. Simultaneously, Handpickd has launched an upgraded app with features like Spiral and Grid Views to enhance personalization and accessibility, bridging generational technology gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

