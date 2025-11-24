Catalyzing Change: Karnataka Launches New Centre for Entrepreneurship

The Karnataka government has unveiled plans for a transformative Centre for Entrepreneurship in Kalaburagi as part of its ambitious LEAP program. This initiative, worth Rs1000 crore, seeks to invigorate regional entrepreneurial spirit and decentralize innovation within the state's tech hubs.

In collaboration with the KrishiKalpa Foundation, the centre will focus on bolstering the innovation ecosystem in the Kalyana Karnataka region, particularly emphasizing agriculture and rural innovation. The Kalaburagi District Administration has allocated a significant 15,000 sq ft space to host this startup hub, which aims to nurture founders and innovators.

According to Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT, BT and Rural Development, the centre will bridge the rural–urban divide by integrating technology, innovation, and opportunities. With projections of creating five lakh jobs, this initiative is expected to empower the youth of Kalaburagi to develop sustainable livelihoods, leveraging agri-tech and deep-tech innovation.

