Catalyzing Change: Karnataka Launches New Centre for Entrepreneurship
The Karnataka government has announced a new Centre for Entrepreneurship in Kalaburagi under the LEAP initiative, aiming to boost regional innovation and economic growth. This Rs1000 crore initiative will support agriculture, rural innovation, and emerging technologies with a focus on mentorship and access to resources.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has unveiled plans for a transformative Centre for Entrepreneurship in Kalaburagi as part of its ambitious LEAP program. This initiative, worth Rs1000 crore, seeks to invigorate regional entrepreneurial spirit and decentralize innovation within the state's tech hubs.
In collaboration with the KrishiKalpa Foundation, the centre will focus on bolstering the innovation ecosystem in the Kalyana Karnataka region, particularly emphasizing agriculture and rural innovation. The Kalaburagi District Administration has allocated a significant 15,000 sq ft space to host this startup hub, which aims to nurture founders and innovators.
According to Priyank Kharge, Minister for Electronics, IT, BT and Rural Development, the centre will bridge the rural–urban divide by integrating technology, innovation, and opportunities. With projections of creating five lakh jobs, this initiative is expected to empower the youth of Kalaburagi to develop sustainable livelihoods, leveraging agri-tech and deep-tech innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Agro Vision: Transforming Farming with Technology
Definedge Securities Broking Secures Angel Investment to Boost Innovation and Education
Unveiling Investment Innovation: Insights from the 9th Value Investing Pioneers Summit
Orthotrends 2025: Bridging Global Orthopedic Innovations with Indian Practices
Nucleus Software: Setting New Benchmarks in Workplace Excellence and Fintech Innovation