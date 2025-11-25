Volcanic Ash Disrupts Indian Airline Flights

Indian airlines, Air India and Akasa Air, announced on Tuesday that they were cancelling several flights in response to ash plumes from Ethiopia's volcanic eruption disrupting operations.

Air India reported the cancellation of 11 flights on Monday and Tuesday, adhering to a directive from India's aviation regulator, to conduct precautionary checks on aircraft that flew over affected areas.

Akasa Air cancelled flights to Middle Eastern destinations including Jeddah, Kuwait, and Abu Dhabi. Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted on Sunday for the first time, sending ash plumes 14 km high, covering parts of Pakistan and northern India.

