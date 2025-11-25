High-Stakes Diplomacy and Rate Shift: Market Watch
A risk-on rally due to U.S. rate-cut expectations might stall in Europe amid forex intervention speculations around the yen. Phone-call diplomacy involving Trump and global leaders adds intrigue, while Novo Nordisk's obesity drug trial disappointment affects market sentiments. Key economic data and earnings reports weigh on European futures.
Market dynamics take center stage as a risk-on rally driven by U.S. rate-cut expectations faces potential hurdles in Europe. With forex markets abuzz over possible yen support interventions by Tokyo, caution remains the watchword.
Diplomatic maneuvering also captures attention globally. U.S. President Donald Trump underscored 'extremely strong' ties with China following discussions with President Xi Jinping. Additionally, Trump's amiable outreach to Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi contrasts with recent diplomatic tensions.
Elsewhere, Novo Nordisk's stumble with its Alzheimer's drug trial results heavily impacted stock performance. Investors are bracing for notable data releases, including Germany's Q3 GDP and French consumer confidence figures, alongside Easyjet earnings, which are anticipated to shape European market openings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Takaichi's Delicate Dance on Taiwan
Trump's Complex Position on H-1B Visas: Balancing Growth and American Jobs
Diplomatic Tensions: Japanese PM Takaichi's Call with Trump Amid Taiwan-China Conflict
Trump Administration Orders Reevaluation of Refugee Admissions Under Biden
Legal Setback: Charges Dropped Against Trump Adversaries