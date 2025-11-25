High-Stakes Diplomacy and Rate Shift: Market Watch

Market dynamics take center stage as a risk-on rally driven by U.S. rate-cut expectations faces potential hurdles in Europe. With forex markets abuzz over possible yen support interventions by Tokyo, caution remains the watchword.

Diplomatic maneuvering also captures attention globally. U.S. President Donald Trump underscored 'extremely strong' ties with China following discussions with President Xi Jinping. Additionally, Trump's amiable outreach to Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi contrasts with recent diplomatic tensions.

Elsewhere, Novo Nordisk's stumble with its Alzheimer's drug trial results heavily impacted stock performance. Investors are bracing for notable data releases, including Germany's Q3 GDP and French consumer confidence figures, alongside Easyjet earnings, which are anticipated to shape European market openings.

